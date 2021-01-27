High school girls basketball: Benton defeats Airline; Parkway wins

The Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Tuesday night.

In their annual Pink Out game to raise breast cancer awareness, Benton defeated Airline 45-32 at Benton.

Parkway downed Natchitoches Central 48-39 in Natchitoches.

In the other District 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 62-49 at Haughton, and Southwood defeated Byrd 57-32 at Southwood.

Parkway (15-3, 7-1) and Captain Shreve (14-5, 7-1) remained tied for the district lead.

Benton (13-6, 6-2) and Southwood (21-7, 7-2) remained tied for second in the loss column.

Benton is scheduled to host Parkway Friday.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing lost a hard-fought 40-37 battle against Haynesville on the road.

At Benton, Jada Anderson led the Lady Tigers with 16 points. Ella Kate Malley added 11. Riley Grace Stanford scored seven.

Kori Rice paced Airline with 13 points. Toria Brocks had seven.

Malley scored all 11 of her points in the first half, including eight in the first quarter. Benton led 13-7 after one quarter and 25-18 at the half.

Anderson and Tate Sellers hit one 3-pointer each in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers extended the lead to 37-24.

Airline is scheduled to host Natchitoches Central (6-7, 1-4) Friday.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs fell to 7-16 overall and 1-6 in the district. Haughton is scheduled to visit Byrd (4-10, 0-6) Friday.

At Haynesville, the Lady Lions dropped to 5-7 and 2-2. Plain Dealing is scheduled to visit Calvary Baptist (2-4, 1-3) Friday.