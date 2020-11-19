High school girls basketball: Benton downs Warren Easton

The Benton Lady Tigers have the Warren Easton Lady Eagles’ number in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic.

Defending Class 5A state champion Benton defeated 2020 Class 4A runner-up Warren Easton 71-57 Thursday night at Bossier. The Lady Tigers have defeated the Lady Eagles three straight years in the Battle.

The teams also faced off in the 2019 Class 4A finals and 2018 semifinals with Warren Easton winning both of those.

Benton senior Jada Williams scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Marissa Schoth and Jada Stewart scored 16 each. Riley Grace Stanford added 12.

Benton (3-0) jumped out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter quarter. But Warren Easton scored 24 in the second and led 34-32 at the half.

Schoth scored nine in the second quarter and Stewart six.

The Lady Tigers regained the lead in the third and were on top 48-45 going into the fourth.

Anderson hit two 3-pointers in the fourth. Stanford scored all 12 of her points in the second half, including two 3-pointers.

The Lady Eagles sank eight 3-pointers while the Lady Tigers had five.

Elsewhere, host Bossier fell to Liberty Magnet 47-31.

Sanaa Brown led the Lady Kats (1-2) with 24 points.

Here is Friday’s schedule.

At Bossier

3, Huntington vs. Warren Easton

4:30, Captain Shreve vs. Liberty

6, Bossier vs. Carroll

7:30, (boys) Bossier vs. Captain Shreve

At Rusheon

3, Natchitoches Central vs. BTW

4:30, Airline vs. Rayville

6, Natchitoches Central vs. Woodlawn

7:30, Southwood vs. Delhi