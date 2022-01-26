High school girls basketball: Benton edges Airline in double-OT thriller; Parkway routs Natchitoches Central

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers are what might be called friendly rivals.

Airline Head Coach Lyndzee McConathy is a former assistant of Benton Head Coach Mary Ward.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Vikings and Lady Tigers, along with the schools’ boys teams, joined forces to raise awareness for breast cancer with a Pink Out game. The game was also a celebration of former Airline Athletic Director Ronnie Coker’s successful battle against colon cancer.

But from the opening tipoff, the competition was intense. It was the third game between the teams this season, and for the third time it went down to the wire.

This time, Benton came out on top, winning 52-51 in a double-overtime thriller.

The teams split their district games with Airline winning 48-46 on Dec. 17 in Benton. The Lady Vikings also came out on top 47-44 in the championship game of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational on Dec. 29 at Airline.

In the other 1-5A games Tuesday involving parish teams, Parkway routed Natchitoches Central 80-44 at Parkway and Haughton dropped a tough 47-44 decision to Captain Shreve at Shreve.

In the other 1-5A game, Southwood rolled past Byrd 53-17 at Byrd.

Parkway (9-0, 24-2) leads second-place Southwood (16-8, 6-3) by three games. Airline (19-10, 5-4) and Benton (18-8, 5-4) are tied for third. They are followed by Natchitoches Central (13-12, 4-5), Captain Shreve (4-5, 11-9), Haughton (13-10, 3-6) and Byrd (11-10, 0-9).

In a non-district game, Bossier fell to Woodlawn 57-38 at Bossier.

At Airline, Marissa Schoth led a balanced Benton offensive attack with 12 points.

Ella Kate Malley and Jada Stewart scored 10 each. Riley Grace Stanford added eight, and Maddy Ryan had seven.

Kayla Hampton paced Airline with 19. Kori Rice and Endia Pradier scored nine each.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams continued to show why she’s one of the nation’s top players with 29 points to lead the Lady Panthers,

Chloe Larry scored 11. Ty’lissa Henderson and Makenna Miles had 10 each.

At Shreve, freshman Dakota Howard paced Haughton with 16 points. Taeda Rabb scored 13 and Kenyetta Glover had nine.

The game was close throughout. Haughton led 19-18 at the half and 35-34 after three quarters.

Captain Shreve’s Carley Hamilton scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the second half.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown led Bossier (5-13) with 14 points and four assists. Rikiyah Taylor had 10 points and four steals.