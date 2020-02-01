High school girls basketball: Benton edges Parkway in OT thriller; Airline, Haughton Bossier win

Benton sophomore Riley Grace Stanford hit two free throws with 0.6 seconds left in overtime to lift the Lady Tigers past the Parkway Lady Panthers 77-76 in a District 1-5A thriller Friday night at Parkway.

After Mikaylah Williams scored to give Parkway a one-point lead, Benton turned it over inside the lane as the clock ticked down. But Stanford got control of the ball after an errant Parkway pass underneath the basket, went up for a shot and was fouled.

The game featured four of the area’s best players in Williams and Sh’Diamond McKnight of Parkway and Qua Chambers and Jada Anderson of Benton. None of the four disappointed.

Showing why she’s one of the nation’s top freshman players, Williams led all scorers with 29 points, including eight in overtime. McKnight scored 14 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter, including the final six of regulation as Parkway rallied from a six-point deficit in the final minute.

Chambers and Anderson scored 24 each.

In the other 1-5A games, Haughton downed Byrd 58-41 at Haughton, Airline topped Natchitoches Central 46-34 in Natchitoches and Captain Shreve routed Southwood 80-40 at Southwood.

Here are the 1-5A standings: Captain Shreve (18-5, 10-0), Benton (20-5, 8-2), Natchitoches Central (11-10, 5-4), Parkway (19-7, 5-5), Southwood (15-7, 5-5), Haughton (12-11, 3-7), Airline (14-14, 2-8), Byrd (13-11, 1-8).

In a District 1-3A game, Bossier defeated North Webster 60-13 at Bossier. In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Calvary Baptist 48-35 at home.

At Parkway, Chambers scored 13 points in the first quarter and Benton led 21-17. Williams scored seven, including a 3-pointer, in the second as Parkway sliced a couple of points off the lead and trailed 32-30 at the half.

Williams tossed in 10 points in the third quarter and Jada Hardy knocked down two 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers took a 50-45 lead into the fourth.

Benton then rallied behind Chambers’ seven fourth-quarter points and Alisa Harris’ six. McKnight was 6 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth.

Hardy finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Madison Collins added eight.

Harris added 10 for Benton and Jada Stewart eight.

At Haughton, Taralyn Sweeney continued her recent run of impressive games with 28 points in the victory over the Lady Jackets.

She scored 13 in the third quarter as the Lady Bucs extended a 3-point halftime lead to 10. Sweeney added 10 more in the fourth as Haughton continued to pull away.

Takaiyah Sweeney chipped in with eight points.

At Natchitoches Central, Kayla Hampton led Airline with 16 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Toria Brocks added nine and Taaliyah Johnson eight.

The Lady Vikings held the Lady Chiefs to just 21 points in the first three quarters. Airline led 16-14 at the half then took control in the third with a 16-7 run. Six Lady Vikings scored in the quarter.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown led 10 Lady Kats who scored with 17 points. Amber Conway and Marki’ta Johnson had eight each.

Bossier improved to 12-12 overall and 3-2 in 1-3A. North Webster dropped to 1-23 and 0-5.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions fell to 10-13 overall and 2-3 in 1-1A.

