High school girls basketball: Benton extends winning streak to six; Haughton wins

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won non-district home games Monday night.

Benton extended its win streak to six with a 48-34 victory over Ouachita Parish at home. Haughton defeated Red River 54-23.

At Benton, Marissa Schoth scored 17 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Maddy Ryan and Tate Sellers scored 11 each.

Ryan scored six points to help Benton jump out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers led 22-13 at the half. The Lady Lions sliced the lead to 29-25 after three quarters.

Schoth scored eight in the fourth as Benton pulled away.

The Lady Tigers (9-5) visit Airline in a District 1-5A game at 5 p.m. Thursday. The game was postponed last Tuesday because of severe weather.

Ouachita Parish dropped to 4-8.

At Haughton, Skylar Branch and Bella Hammond led nine Lady Bucs who scored with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Lady Bucs led 13-2 after the first quarter and 29-9 at the half.

Haughton (12-4) visits Simsboro Tuesday at 6.

Red River dropped to 2-5.