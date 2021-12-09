High school girls basketball: Benton falls to defending Division II state champ in Lake Arthur tournament

Playing their second road game in as many nights, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to defending Division II state champion St. Louis Catholic 45-31 on the first day of the Lake Arthur tournament.

Lake Arthur is located about 250 miles from Benton just south of Jennings between Lafayette and Lake Charles.

The trip may have taken a toll on the Lady Tigers. Benton (8-2) got off to a slow start, falling behind 14-3 after a quarter.

The Lady Tigers got within 10 at the half but fell behind 39-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Maddy Ryan led Benton, the Class 5A state runner-up last season, with 10 points. Marisa Schoth added seven.

St. Louis Catholic improved to 8-1 with its only loss coming against undefeated Ponchatoula.