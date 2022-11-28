High school girls basketball: Benton gets road win over West Monroe

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated West Monroe 46-33 Monday in West Monroe.
Marissa Schoth led Benton with 16 points. Maddy Ryan and Tate Sellers scored 10 each.
Schoth had six points and Sellers hit a 3-pointer as Benton jumped out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead.
The Lady Tigers maintained the nine-point advantage after two quarters.
Ryan scored seven in the third and Benton extended the lead to 41-29
Benton (3-2) is playing in the Denham Springs tournament later this week.
Here is Tuesday schedule for parish teams:
Airline at Northwood, 6
Bossier at Ruston, 6
Haughton at Haynesville, 6
Gibsland-Coleman at Parkway, 6
Plain Dealing at North DeSoto, 6
Marshall Christian at Providence Classical Academy