High school girls basketball: Benton gets road win over West Monroe

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated West Monroe 46-33 Monday in West Monroe.

Marissa Schoth led Benton with 16 points. Maddy Ryan and Tate Sellers scored 10 each.

Schoth had six points and Sellers hit a 3-pointer as Benton jumped out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead.

The Lady Tigers maintained the nine-point advantage after two quarters.

Ryan scored seven in the third and Benton extended the lead to 41-29

Benton (3-2) is playing in the Denham Springs tournament later this week.

Here is Tuesday schedule for parish teams:

Airline at Northwood, 6

Bossier at Ruston, 6

Haughton at Haynesville, 6

Gibsland-Coleman at Parkway, 6

Plain Dealing at North DeSoto, 6

Marshall Christian at Providence Classical Academy