High school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton advance to second round of non-select Division I playoffs

High school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton advance to second round of non-select...

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won road games in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs Thursday night.

Benton, the No. 17 seed, defeated No. 16 Sulphur 42-25, and No. 19 Haughton downed No. 14 Dutchtown 53-48 in Geismar.

Benton (20-12) visits No. 1 Walker (26-1) in the second round Monday. Walker received a first-round bye.

Haughton (24-10) travels to No. 3 Barbe (26-4). Barbe received a first-round bye.

The victory was Haughton’s first in the playoffs since moving up to Class 5A in the 2011-12 season. The Lady Bucs’ last playoff victory was in the 2009 Class 4A playoffs.

Airline, the No. 20 seed, came close to knocking of No. 13 Destrehan. But the Lady Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 56-47 victory.

At Sulphur, seven Lady Tigers scored in the victory.

Marissa Schoth and Chloe Bailey led the team with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Avery Ryan had six. Maddy Ryan, Erykah Pepp, Addison Morris and Taylor Martinez also scored.

Benton led 17-14 at the half. The Lady Tigers took control in the third with a 14-5 run.

Bailey got hot from the outside in the final two minutes of the quarter, knocking down three 3-pointers. She scored 11 in the third.

The Lady Tigers were 7-of-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Schoth was 7-of-10 from the line in the game and Benton made 17-of-24.

Sulphur closed its season 19-9.

At Dutchtown, Bella Hammond led three Haughton players in double figures with 17 points.

Sara White added 12 and Skylar Branch 11.

Abbie Hooper had eight. Cadence Salas and Kenyetta Glover also scored.

Hammond hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and Haughton led 14-5.

Dutchtown rallied in the second quarter but the Lady Bucs still led 24-19 at the half.

Haughton held the Lady Griffins to eight points in the third quarter and extended the lead to 39-27.

The Lady Bucs then survived a barrage of 3-pointers with some clutch free throw shooting.

Dutchtown made five in the fourth quarter. The last one cut the lead to 51-48 with 3.5 seconds left. But White sank two free throws to seal the victory.

Haughton was 9-of-12 from the line in the fourth and 19-of-26 in the game. Hooper and Salas made three free throws each in the fourth.

Hammond hit a big 3-pointer and made one free throw.

Nya Miller led Dutchtown (21-12) with 27 points. She scored 12 in the fourth.

At Destrehan, Airline led 18-12 after the first quarter and 27-26 at the half,

The Lady Vikings maintained the one-point lead going into the fourth. But Destrehan dominated the final quarter, outscoring the Lady Vikings 21-11.

Airline closed its season 18-15. Destrehan improved to 23-6.

NOTE: The following report is based on information received from coaches or on teams’ official social media accounts.