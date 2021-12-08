High school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton, Parkway, Airline post victories

The Benton Lady Tigers, Haughton Lady Bucs, Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings posted victories Tuesday night.

Benton defeated Mansfield 36-26 at Mansfield. Haughton downed Northwood 53-28 at Haughton.

Parkway routed Booker T. Washington 63-21 at Parkway. Airline dropped Minden 59-26 at Airline.

Bossier kept it close before falling to Ouachita Parish 56-44 at Bossier.

At Mansfield, Marissa Schoth scored 18 points to lead Benton (8-1).

Schoth pumped in six points in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 15-2 lead.

Benton continued its strong defensive play in the second quarter and led 23-6 at the half,

Mansfield cut the lead to 10 after three quarters. But Schoth scored six in the fourth and the Lady Tigers sank 5-of-5 free throws.

Maddy Ryan added six points and Ella Kate Malley five.

Mansfield fell to 7-3.

At Haughton, Dakota Howard and Sara White led the Lady Bucs (7-2) with 22 and 17 points, respectively.

Northwood kept it close early and trailed 16-14 after the first quarter. But Haughton began taking control in the second, outscoring the Lady Falcons 14-7.

The Lady Bucs led 39-28 after three then held Northwood (5-4) scoreless in the fourth. Howard and White scored six each in the quarter.

Abbie Hooper added eight points in the game and Averi Phillips had six.

At Parkway, three Lady Panthers scored in double figures led by Mikaylah Williams with 19. Savannah Wilson had 12 and Ty’lissa Henderson chipped in 11.

Williams scored 12 in the first half as Parkway (9-1) built a 35-10 lead.

BTW fell to 8-3,

At Airline, Kayla Hampton had 20 points, six rebounds and five steals for the victorious Lady Vikings (7-4).

Erin Pradier had 10 points, five steals and three assists. Kori Rice and Reagan Amos scored eight each.

Minden dropped to 2-7.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown led Bossier with 27 points. Tiffani Brown added eight.