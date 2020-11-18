High school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton post wins as season begins

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs opened the 2020-21 season with victories Tuesday night.

Defending Class 5A state champion Benton routed Woodlawn 61-33 at Benton. It was the Lady Tigers’ 14th straight victory.

Haughton edged Homer 40-38 at Haughton, giving Jenna Bolin her first victory as head coach.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Northwood 60-48 at Airline, Bossier lost to Southwood 50-28 at Bossier and Plain Dealing dropped a 51-27 decision to Loyola at Loyola in Wade Bounds’ debut as head coach.

At Benton, ULM signee Jada Anderson scored 19 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Riley Grace Stanford added 13 points, including two 3-pointers. Marissa Schoth had 10.

Benton led 11-9 after the first quarter then outscored the Lady Knights 19-10 in the second.

The Lady Tigers put the game away with a 17-6 run in the third quarter. Anderson scored nine in the quarter.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings played without two-time first-team All-Parish player Kayla Hampton, who is out with an injury.

Hampton was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points at the end of her sophomore season.

Toria Brocks and Kori Rice led the Lady Vikings with 12 points each.

Airline trailed 26-20 at the half then cut the lead to 36-34 going into the fourth.

The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Vikings 24-14 in the final period.

Northwood’s Takayla Sparks scored 12 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter. She was 8-of-11 from the free throw line. The Lady Falcons hit 12-of-15 free throws in the final period.

At Bossier, B. Ellis and Sanaa Brown led the Lady Kats with six and five points, respectively.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.