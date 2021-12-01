High school girls basketball: Benton, Haughton win

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs posted victories Tuesday night.

Benton remained undefeated with a 49-42 victory over West Monroe at Benton. Haughton improved to 4-1 with a 50-17 victory over Haynesville at Haughton.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Mansfield 47-29 at Mansfield, Bossier dropped a 61-53 decision to Ruston at Bossier and Plain Dealing lost to Gibsland-Coleman 62-45 at Gibsland-Coleman.

At Benton, Jada Stewart scored 18 points to lead the Lady Tigers (5-0). She scored 15 in the second half, including nine in the third quarter, to help Benton erase a 21-17 halftime deficit.

Ella Kate Malley added 11 points and Riley Grace Stanford nine.

Malley was 5-of-7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Stanford hit a 3-pointer and scored six in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Rebels 21-11.

Pashonnay Johnson led West Monroe (3-3) with 15 points.

At Haughton, nine Lady Bucs scored in the victory.

Dakota Howard led Haughton (4-1) with 14 points. Taeda Rabb added eight. Averi Phillips and Taylor Brown scored six each.

Howard scored eight in the first quarter as the Lady Bucs bolted to a 19-6 lead. Haughton extended the advantage to 37-9 at the half.

At Mansfield, Kayla Hampton led Airline (4-3) with 14 points. Cierra Taylor paced the Lady Wolverines (6-1) with 23.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown scored a season-high 35 points to lead Bossier.

— Featured photo by Jeff Thomas