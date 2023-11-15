High school girls basketball: Benton notches first win in The Battle on the Hardwood Classic

High school girls basketball: Benton notches first win in The Battle on...

The Benton Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season Wednesday, defeating Homer 64-24 on the first day of The Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway.

In the other two games, Parkway fell to Delhi 48-28 and Wossman defeated Natchitoches Central 74-63.

Avery Ryan scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as Benton (1-1) rolled to a 41-15 lead.

Taylor Brown scored 12 points. Chloe Bailey and Reily Washington had nine each.

Jakayla Douglas led Plain Dealing (0-2) with 12 points. Brianna Newton had seven.

The tournament continues Thursday with four games.

Plain Dealing plays Woodlawn at 3:30, Homer faces Northwood-Lena at 5, Benton takes on Booker T. Washington at 6:30 and defending non-select Division I state champion Parkway plays defending non-select Division II state champion Wossman at 8.