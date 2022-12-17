High school girls basketball: Benton opens 1-5A play with victory over Haughton

The Benton Lady Tigers opened District 1-5A play with a 44-32 victory over the Haughton Lady Bucs Saturday night at Benton.

Marissa Schoth led the Lady Tigers (8-5), who have won five straight, with 18 points. Tate Sellers scored 12.

Sara White paced Haughton (11-4, 1-1) with 12 points. Skylar Branch added nine.

Benton led 10-4 after the first quarter. Abbie Hooper hit a 3-pointer to get Haughton within 12-9 early in the second quarter.

The Lady Tigers regained control with a 6-0 run and led 22-12 at the half. Schoth scored six in the second quarter.

Sellers sank a 3-pointer, helping Benton extended the lead to 30-15 in the third quarter. But Haughton went on a 12-4 run, cutting the lead to 34-27 early in the fourth quarter.

Schoth scored in the lane to put the Lady Tigers back up by nine and the Lady Bucs never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

Schoth had seven points in the fourth. She was 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Benton hosts Ouachita Parish Monday at 5 p.m.

Haughton hosts Red River Monday at 6.

Elsewhere Saturday, Airline fell to Carroll 57-49 in the Logansport tournament.

The Lady Vikings (10-4) host Many at 4 Wednesday.