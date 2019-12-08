High school girls basketball: Benton, Parkway, Bossier, Airline post wins in tournaments

Benton, Parkway, Bossier and Airline picked up victories in tournaments Saturday.

Benton downed McKinley 56-34 in the Denham Springs tournament. Parkway rolled past Ruston 45-15 in the Ouachita Parish tournament.

Bossier split games in the Ouachita Parish tournament, defeating Ruston 44-42 and falling to Rayville 50-37.

Airline defeated Leesville to complete a 3-0 run in the South Beauregard tournament.

Qua Chambers paced Benton (6-1) against McKinley with 25 points.

Claire Ambrose hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

Parkway ran its record to 10-0 with the victory over Ruston.

Sh’Diamond McKnight and Mikaylah Williams scored 16 each.

Sanaa Brown scored 23 points in Bossier’s win over Ruston. She hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Amber Conway and Jazmine Ford added nine and eight points, respectively.

Conway and Ford scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, against Rayville.

The Lady Kats played without two starters against Rayville and three against Ruston.

Airline improved to 7-2 with its win over Leesville.