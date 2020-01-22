High school girls basketball: Benton, Parkway finish first half of 1-5A play with victories

The Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers concluded the first half of District 1-5A play with victories Tuesday night.

Benton defeated Haughton 56-42 at Haughton, and Parkway routed Byrd 68-36 at Byrd.

In the other 1-5A games, Airline fell to leader Captain Shreve 74-44 at Shreve and Natchitoches Central topped Southwood 45-37 at Southwood.

Here are the 1-5A standings: Captain Shreve (15-5, 7-0), Natchitoches Central (11-7, 5-1), Benton (17-5, 5-2), Parkway (18-5, 4-3), Southwood (13-5, 3-4), Byrd (13-9, 1-5), Haughton (10-10, 1-6), Airline (13-12, 1-6).

Natchitoches Central and Byrd still have to make up a game that was postponed because of severe weather.

In District 1-3A, Bossier fell to Mansfield 60-28 at Bossier. In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing lost to Lincoln Prep 47-39 in Grambling.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs started strong and led 14-10 after the first quarter. Haughton extended the lead to 19-11 in the second.

But Benton closed the half with a 12-0 run for a 23-19 lead. Qua Chambers scored seven of her 21 points in the second quarter.

With Taralyn Sweeney scoring eight of her team’s 10 third-quarter points, Haughton kept it close. The Lady Bucs trailed by six going into the fourth.

Benton dominated the final quarter behind Chambers’ 10 points.

Benton’s Alisa Harris scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half. Jada Anderson added 12 points in the game.

Sweeney finished with 21 points and DeShounia Davis added 10.

At Byrd, Mikaylah Williams scored 21 points to lead Parkway. She hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 22-8 lead.

Sh’Diamond McKnight and Jada Hardy tossed in 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Parkway led 35-20 at the half and 48-28 going into the fourth quarter.

At Captain Shreve, Endia Paradier led Airline with 10 points.

Kiarya Ellis led the Lady Gators with 20 and Addison Martin added 15.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown led the Lady Kats (11-10, 2-1) with 11 points.

Peyton Peoples sank five 3-pointers and led Mansfield (16-5, 2-0) with 18 points. Sha’Kia Warmsley scored 16.

At Lincoln Prep, Plain Dealing (10-11, 2-1) had a five-game winning streak snapped. Lincoln Prep improved to 10-9 and 2-1.

