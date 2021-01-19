High school girls basketball: Benton, Parkway get district wins

The Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A home games Tuesday night.

Benton defeated Haughton 70-51, and Parkway routed Byrd 76-19.

Elsewhere in 1-5A, Southwood topped Natchitoches Central 54-31 in Natchitoches.

Airline (10-10, 0-3) is scheduled to host Captain Shreve (11-5, 5-1) on Wednesday. It will be the Lady Vikings’ first game since Jan. 5.

In District 1-3A, Bossier fell to Mansfield 60-19 at Mansfield.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing lost to Lincoln Prep 43-32 at home.

At Benton, Jada Anderson hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead the Lady Tigers (11-6, 4-2). Jada Stewart added 12 points.

Taralyn Sweeney knocked down five from behind the arc and scored 24 to lead Haughton (7-14, 1-4). Zahria Shyne chipped in with 12.

Sweeney sank three 3s in the first quarter and the Lady Bucs kept it close, trailing 19-14. But Anderson caught fire in the second, hitting four from long range and scoring 14 points.

Benton went on a 24-8 run and led 43-22 at the half. Anderson scored 21 in the first two quarters.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams pumped in 20 points to lead Parkway (13-3, 5-1). Chloe Larry added 16 and Jayla James 10.

Parkway led 40-7 at the half.

The Lady Panthers were coming off a 51-48 loss to defending Class 4A state champion LaGrange on Monday in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Main Event at Walker High.

Williams had 21 points and Larry 13. Parkway trailed 29-16 at the half but came back and made a game of it in the second with a fourth-quarter rally.

Southwood improved to 18-7 and 5-2 with its win over Natchitoches Central (6-6, 1-3).

At Mansfield, Bossier dropped to 3-12 overall and 1-2 in district. Mansfield improved to 11-5 and 2-0.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions (5-6, 2-