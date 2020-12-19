High school girls basketball: Benton, Parkway roll to district victories

The Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Friday night.

Benton defeated Airline 59-40 at Airline, and Parkway routed Natchitoches Central 85-30 at Parkway.

In the other 1-5A game, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve at Shreve.

Benton, Parkway, Shreve and Southwood are all 2-0 in district play.

At Airline, the Lady Tigers got balanced scoring in the victory.

Jada Anderson and Riley Grace Stanford scored 16 each. Ella Kate Malley had a season-high 15.

Malley scored nine in the first half and Benton (8-3) led 29-17.

The Lady Tigers extended the lead to 48-24 after three quarters. Stanford knocked down three 3-pointers in the quarter and tallied 11 points.

Kori Rice led Airline (4-9, 0-2) with 16. The Lady Vikings are scheduled to host Lakeview on Monday.

Benton was scheduled to play Ouachita Parish on Monday in a rematch of last season’s 5A state title game won by the Lady Tigers. But the game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Ouachita.

Benton is scheduled to face undefeated Huntington (12-0) on Dec. 28 at Huntington.

At Parkway, four Lady Panthers scored in double figures in the victory.

Mikaylah Williams and Sh’Diamond McKnight led Parkway (8-0) with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Chloe Larry scored 19 points and Bianca Oliver added 11.

Williams sank four 3-pointer and McKnight scored 11 points as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 35-10 halftime lead.

Defending district champion Natchitoches Central dropped to 4-5 and 0-2. The Lady Chiefs’ four previous losses were by eight points or less.

Parkway is scheduled to host 2020 Class 1A runner-up Delhi (0-3) Tuesday. Delhi has had eight games either canceled or postponed.

At Shreve, Haughton dropped to 2-10 and 0-2. The Lady Bucs are scheduled to host Bossier Monday.

Captain Shreve improved to 6-4 overall.