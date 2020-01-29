High school girls basketball: Benton, Parkway win 1-5A games

The Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Tuesday night.

Benton defeated Airline 70-58 at Airline and Parkway downed Natchitoches Central 46-40 at home.

In another District 1-5A game, Haughton fell to leader Captain Shreve 64-51 at Shreve.

Here are the 1-5A standings (the Byrd-Southwood score hadn’t been reported on the LHSAA website as of late Tuesday night): Captain Shreve (17-5, 9-0), Benton (19-5, 7-2), Natchitoches Central (11-9, 5-3), Parkway (19-6, 5-4), Southwood (14-6, 4-4), Haughton (11-11, 2-7), Byrd (13-9, 1-6), Airline (13-14, 1-8).

In a non-district game, Bossier fell to Woodlawn 62-41 at home. In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing lost to Haynesville 36-26 at home.

At Airline, Benton’s dynamic duo of Qua Chambers and Jada Anderson scored 26 and 25 points, respectively.

Anderson was 12 of 15 from the free throw line, including 11 of 13 in the second half.

Chambers scored 15 in the first half.

Airline’s Kayla Hampton had an incredible first half, scoring 23 of her 24 points, and the Lady Vikings kept it close. The Lady Tigers led 36-30 at the break.

Anderson scored 14 in the third quarter, including eight free throws, and Benton pulled away, taking a 58-42 lead into the fourth.

Benton’s Alisa Harris added nine points. Kori Rice had 10 for Airline.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers avenged a 42-36 loss to the Lady Chiefs on Dec. 20 in Natchitoches.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 20 points. Sh’Diamond McKnight tallied 14.

The Lady Panthers rallied from a 25-16 halftime deficit. Williams scored eight in the third quarter and Parkway clamped down defensively, holding the Lady Chiefs to six.

Natchitoches Central led 31-27 going into the fourth, but Parkway limited the Lady Chiefs to just nine more points.

Williams added seven more in the final period, including a 3-pointer.

At Shreve, Haughton stayed with the Lady Gators through much of the game, trailing 28-26 at the half and 46-44 after three quarters. But Shreve finally pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Haughton 18-7.

Taralyn Sweeney led the Lady Bucs with 18 points, including 10 in the third quarter. DeShounia Davis added 12 and Takaiyah Sweeney 11.

Addison Martin led Shreve with 26 points.

At Bossier, Kelcee Marshall and Sanaa Brown led Bossier (11-12) with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions fell to 10-13 overall and 2-2 in district.

