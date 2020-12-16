High school girls basketball: Benton, Parkway win District 1-5A openers

The Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers opened District 1-5A play with victories Tuesday night.

Benton defeated Byrd 54-34 at Byrd, and Parkway downed Haughton 70-22 at Haughton.

In another 1-5A opener, Airline fell to Southwood 49-38 at Southwood.

In non-district games, Bossier lost to Booker T. Washington 58-35 at BTW, and Plain Dealing defeated North Caddo 49-26 at home.

At Byrd, Jada Anderson and Riley Grace Stanford scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Benton (7-3).

Stanford hit three 3-pointers and scored all of her points in the first half. Anderson also knocked down two 3s and the Lady Tigers cruised to a 38-9 halftime lead.

Benton’s starters spent most of the second half on the bench.

Byrd dropped to 4-5.

At Haughton, Chloe Larry and Mikaylah Williams led Parkway (7-0) with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Larry hit four 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter.

Sh’Diamond McKnight added 11 points.

Haughton dropped to 2-9.

At Southwood, the Lady Vikings fell to 4-8. Southwood raised its record to 11-3.

At BTW, Sanaa Brown scored 18 points to lead Bossier (2-6). The Lady Lions improved to 5-5.

At Plain Dealing, Bre Boyd paced the Lady Lions (1-3) with 14 points. North Caddo dropped to 1-2.