High school girls basketball: Benton, Parkway win

The Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won Thursday night in girls high school basketball action.

The Lady Tigers defeated Ruston 59-31 at Benton. The Lady Panthers downed Neville 38-32 in Monroe.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to undefeated Cedar Creek 44-37 in Ruston.

At Benton, Jada Anderson led the Lady Tigers (6-3) with 17 points. Riley Grace Stanford added 12, including three 3-pointers.

Benton led 25-23 at the half then outscored the Lady Bearcats 20-2 in the third quarter.

Ruston fell to 6-5.

At Neville, Sh’Diamond McKnight scored 18 points as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-0.

Chloe Larry added nine.

Parkway led 14-10 the the half. Neville rallied in the third, grabbing a 23-22 lead.

McKnight knocked down two 3s and Elissa Nichols sank one in the fourth quarter. The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Tigers 16-9 to take the victory.

McKnight scored 12 in the second half. Bianca Oliver scored four in the fourth.

Neville, a Class 4A quarterfinalist last season, fell to 4-1.

At Cedar Creek, Airline fell to 4-7 with the loss. Cedar Creek improved to 7-0.