High school girls basketball: Benton, Plain Dealing win on Day 2 of The Battle on the Hardwood Classic

The Benton Lady Tigers and Plain Dealing Lady Lions were winners on the second day of The Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway.

Benton defeated Booker T. Washington 58-32, and Plain Dealing downed Woodlawn 35-31.

In its season opener, Parkway fell to Wossman 54-51 in a battle between last season’s non-select Division I and Division II state champions.

In a non-tournament game, Airline fell to Ruston 58-54 at Airline.

Avery Ryan led Benton with 19 points. She scored 16 in the first half, including 13 in the second quarter, as the Lady Tigers built a 33-14 halftime lead.

Taylor Brown added 11 points and Chloe Bailey eight.

Benton (2-1) completes play in the tournament Friday at 8 p.m. against Mansfield.

Plain Dealing rallied from a 22-2 halftime deficit to give Robby Lockwood his first win as head coach.

Jakayla Douglas led the Lady Lions with 20 points.

Plain Dealing still trailed 29-15 after three quarters. But Douglas scored 10 in the fourth in a 20-2 Lady Lions run.

Brianna Newton added nine points.

Plain Dealing (2-1) faces Southwood at 1 Saturday on the final day of the event.

Parkway took a double-digit lead early against Wossman. But the Lady Wildcats tightened the game with a second-quarter run and it was close the rest of the way.

Down 52-51 in the final minute, Parkway had several chance to take the lead but couldn’t get the shots to fall.

The Lady Panthers face Huntington at 5:30 Saturday in the final game of the tournament.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings had balanced scoring,

Addi McDowell had a team-high 15 points. Ke’Zyriah Sykes scored 12. Rikiyah Taylor added 11 and Paige Marshall 10.

Taylor hit three 3-pointers and Marshall had two.

Jaliyah McWain led Ruston (3-0) with 21.