High school girls basketball: Benton second, Parkway third in PeopleFacts Lady Tigers Tournament

The host Benton Lady Tigers finished runner-up in the PeopleFacts Lady Tigers Tournament Saturday night.

Qua Chambers scored 32 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Tigers fell to Ouachita Parish 64-52 in the championship game.

Parkway took third place with a 36-32 victory over Woodlawn.

Haughton dropped a 40-29 decision to Mansfield in the consolation finals. Red River defeated Ruston 58-54 in the seventh-place game.

Benton (8-3) got into a deep hole early in the title game. The Lady Tigers scored only four points in the first quarter and trailed by 10.

Chambers got going in the second, scoring 11 points. But Ouachita Parish still managed to extend the lead to 34-17 at the half.

Chambers added 11 more in the third. But the Lady Lions didn’t let up. They hit a pair of 3-pointers and led 47-30 going into the fourth.

Chambers continued to take the ball to the basket in the fourth, scoring eight more. She got some help from Jada Anderson, who knocked down two 3s and scored eight of her 10 points.

The Lady Lions struggled at the free throw line in the fourth, but the deficit was too big for the Lady Tigers to overcome.

Tia Perry led Ouachita Parish (13-2), which won its eighth in a row, with 15 points. Skylar Buie and Cambria Hargrave added 13 each.

Sh’Diamond McKnight and Jada Hardy scored 12 points each to lead Parkway (13-1) past Woodlawn.

The Lady Panthers played without standout freshman Mikaylah Williams for the second straight game. She suffered an injury during warmups before Friday night’s semifinal loss to Ouachita Parish.

Williams averaged about 20 points per game in the first 12 games of her high school career.

Taralyn Sweeney led Haughton (8-4) against Mansfield (8-4) with 21 points.

The Lady Bucs trailed by three at the half. Both teams struggled in the third quarter. Haughton failed to score but held the Lady Wolverines to just five points and were still within striking distance going into the fourth.

Elsewhere, Airline defeated Franklin Parish 55-44 in the West Ouachita tournament. The Lady Vikings (10-3) went 2-1 in the event.

Kayla Hampton and Taaliyah Johnson led Airline with 20 and 17 points, respectively. Kori Rice added 11.

