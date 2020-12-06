High school girls basketball: Benton splits games in Denham Springs tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers split games in the Denham Springs tournament Saturday.

First, Benton defeated Liberty 63-51. A few hours later the defending Class 5A champions lost to undefeated Ponchatoula, a 5A semifinalist last season, 66-49.

Jada Anderson led Benton (5-2) against Liberty with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Riley Grace Stanford added 13 and Marissa Schoth 12.

The Lady Tigers trailed 18-16 after the first quarter then went on a 19-4 run in the second.

Stanford scored seven in the quarter. Schoth and Tate Sellers has four each.

Anderson hit all four of her 3-pointers in the second half and scored 14 points.

Anderson again led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 23 points against Ponchatoula. Stanford and Jada Stewart scored nine each.

Benton led 14-13 after the first quarter. But Ponchatoula went on an 18-6 run in the second and led 31-20 at the half.

The Lady Tigers cut the lead to five going into the fourth. Jaylee Womack scored 15 of her 27 points in the fourth as the Green Wave pulled away.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to undefeated Huntington 88-32 at Airline. The Lady Vikings dropped to 3-6.

Huntington (8-0), a Class 4A semifinalist last season, has won all its games by at least 24 points.