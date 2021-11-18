High school girls basketball: Benton wins opener in Battle on the Hardwood Classic

High school girls basketball: Benton wins opener in Battle on the Hardwood...

The Benton Lady Tigers opened play in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic with a 63-29 victory over Homer on Wednesday at Parkway.

In other games, Plain Dealing fell to Alexandria 51-29, Bossier lost to Marshall 50-18 and Natchitoches Central defeated Delhi 55-33.

The event continues Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Ten Lady Tigers scored in Benton’s victory. Marissa Schoth led the way with 13 points. Jada Stewart added 12 and Riley Grace Stanford 10.

Maddy Ryan had eight points and Ella Kate Malley six.

Stanford hit three 3-pointers in the first half as Benton built a 39-16 lead.

Benton (2-0) plays Alexandria at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Za’Kiyah Williams led Plain Dealing against Alexandria with 16 points. De’Nya Lewis added nine.

Rikiyah Taylor led Bossier against Marshall with eight points.

Ty’Renisha Bowers scored 15 points in Natchitoches Central’s victory.

Thursday

Main Gym

3:30, Mansfield vs. Northwood

5, Benton vs. Alexandria

6:30, Captain Shreve vs. Bolton

8, Parkway vs. Warren Easton

Auxiliary Gym

3:30, Woodlawn vs. Haynesville

5, Bossier vs. Homer

6:30, Plain Dealing vs. Northwood

Friday

Main Gym

3:30, Huntington vs. Mansfield

5, Parkway vs. Donaldsonville

6:30, Airline vs. Washington-Marion

8, Southwood vs. LaGrange

Auxiliary Gym

3:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Marshall

5, Captain Shreve vs. Warren Easton

6:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Woodlawn

8, Delhi vs. Alexandria

Saturday

Main Gym

9, Airline vs. Warren Easton

10:30, Benton vs. LaGrange

Noon, Southwood vs. Donaldsonville

1:30, Parkway vs. Bolton

3, Captain Shreve vs. Huntington

Auxiliary Gym

9, Bossier vs. Donaldsonville

10:30, Delhi vs. Washington-Marion

Noon, Haynesville vs. Northwood

1:30, Mansfield vs. Homer

3, Woodlawn vs. Plain Dealing