High school girls basketball: Big third quarter lifts Haughton over Benton

Haughton sophomores Bella Hammond and Skylar Branch stepped up in a couple of key moments in the Lady Bucs’ 56-50 District 1-5A victory over the Benton Lady Tigers Friday night at Haughton.

After Benton took a 26-24 lead early in the third quarter, Hammond sank two 3-pointers and Branch scored nine points in a 19-1 run that spanned about four minutes and gave the Lady Bucs a 43-27 lead.

Haughton stretched the lead to 47-30 early in the fourth. But with just more five minutes left in the game, Benton began a trapping press that was effective.

The Lady Tigers cut lead to 51-44 with 1:28 left.

Hammond then made four straight free throws to push the lead back to 11 with 1:06 left.

She finished with a game-high 21 points. Branch had 14.

Shaniya Perkins, another sophomore, was solid throughout the game. She finished with 13 points.

Haughton improved to 17-2 overall and 2-0 in district. Haughton, Airline and defending champion Parkway are the only teams without a district loss.

Benton dropped to 9-8 and 0-2.

Foul trouble hurt the Lady Tigers. Two Lady Tigers fouled out. Sophomore standout Avery Ryan picked up her third foul early in the second quarter.

But Benton stayed close in the first half. Trailing 20-14, the Lady Tigers scored six straight to tie it. But the Lady Bucs scored the final four points of the half.

The Lady Tigers scored the first six points of the third quarter. The Lady Bucs followed that with a 16-0 run, taking advantage of turnovers, offensive rebounds and a cold shooting spell by Benton.

Reily Washington led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, including seven during the fourth-quarter rally.

Chloe Bailey and Taylor Brown had eight each. Ryan chipped in seven.

Benton plays Zwolle Thursday at 6 p.m. at Benton in the first round of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational.

Haughton resumes district play at Byrd on Jan. 3.