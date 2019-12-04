High school girls basketball: Bossier edges Airline; Benton, Parkway, Plain Dealing post victories

Bossier, Benton, Parkway and Plain Dealing all posted victories Tuesday night.

Bossier held off Airline 47-46 at Airline, Benton downed West Monroe 58-50 at Benton, Parkway dropped Northwood 59-51 at Parkway and Plain Dealing defeated North Caddo 55-38 at Plain Dealing.

At Airline, Bossier got off to a fast start and led 13-2 after a quarter. But Airline rallied in the second built and trailed by just one at the half.

The Lady Kats built another 11-point lead in the third quarter behind three 3-pointers.

But the Lady Vikings whittled away the lead and went ahead 44-42 with just over three minutes to play.

Bossier scored four in a row to regain the lead at 46-44.

Bossier’s Sanaa Brown was fouled on a drive to the basket and made one free throw to put the Lady Kats on top by three with 1:07 left.

After the teams traded turnovers, Airline’s Kayla Hampton hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point line to cut the lead to one with 42 seconds left.

The Lady Vikings got the ball back on an offensive foul. The Lady Kats blocked a shot in the lane. Airline got the rebound, missed from outside and got the rebound again.

A foul was called on Bossier with 0.7 seconds left on the putback attempt. But both free throws were missed.

Kelcee Marshall led Bossier (5-2) with 20 points, including three 3-pointers.

Brown scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half. She hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Hampton paced Airline (4-2) with 16, including 10 in the second half.

Taaliyah Johnson scored seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter as Airline rallied.

At Benton, Jada Anderson and Qua Chambers scored 15 points each to lead the Lady Tigers (4-0).

Riley Grace Stanford hit two 3s in the second quarter and had eight points.

The game went into the fourth quarter tied at 41. Jada Stewart scored all six of her points in the fourth. Chambers also scored six. Claire Ambrose knocked down a big 3-pointer.

Faith Robinson led West Monroe (2-5) with 23 points. Dezarae Stewart sank five 3s and scored 16.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers snapped the Lady Falcons’ nine-game winning streak.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway (7-0) with 22 points. Sh’Diamond McKnight added 15 and Jordan Dukes nine.

Williams scored 13 in the first half, but Northwood led 29-24.

The Lady Falcons (9-2) still led by five going into the fourth. The Lady Panthers rallied, outscoring Northwood 23-10.

Williams scored eight in the fourth quarter. Dukes added six and Madison Collins five.

Izany Hewitt led four Northwood players in double figures with 12 points.

At Plain Dealing, Dana Wainwright led Plain Dealing (2-6) with 16 points.

Za’Kiyah Williams added 13 and Laterrica Stewart 12.