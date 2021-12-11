High school girls basketball: Bossier gets first win for new coaches; Benton rolls in Lake Arthur tournament

High school girls basketball: Bossier gets first win for new coaches; Benton...

Nancy Hedgemon-Hamilton picked up her first win as head coach of the Bossier Lady Kats on Friday night.

Bossier defeated Northwood 45-38 in the Natchitoches Central tournament.

Senior Sanaa Brown poured in 32 points as the Lady Kats improved to 1-9. After suffering some lopsided losses early in the season, Bossier has been competitive in every game since under the guidance of Hedgemon-Hamilton and assistant Diamond Willis.

Elsewhere, Benton routed Iota 52-30 in the Lake Arthur tournament to improve to 9-3.

Jada Stewart and Riley Grace Stanford led the Lady Tigers with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Stanford knocked down four 3-pointers, all in the first half as Benton built a 30-17 lead.

Marissa Schoth scored eight of her 10 points in the first half.

Stewart scored eight of the Lady Tigers’ 17 third-quarter points. Maddy Ryan had seven of her nine in the quarter.