High school girls basketball: Bossier, Haughton post tournament wins

The Bossier Lady Kats and Haughton Lady Bucs posted victories in tournaments Wednesday.

Bossier defeated Plain Dealing 64-38 in the first game of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Bossier.

For the second time in as many days, Haughton routed North Webster in the Lakeside tournament.

Sanaa Brown and Amber scored 22 points and 21 points, respectively, to lead Bossier (1-1). Kelcee Marshall added 18.

Marshall hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 13 points. Brown, who had three 3s in the game, scored 11 in the final quarter.

Laterrica Stewart, who hit three 3-pointers, led Plain Dealing (0-1) with 15. Dana Wainwright, a transfer from Benton, added 12.

Plain Dealing only had six players available for the game.

Taralyn Sweeney paced Haughton (2-0) with 14 points. Tierra Clark added nine and DeShounia Davis eight.

In other games in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic, Huntington defeated West Monroe 59-41 and Red River defeated Booker T. Washington 62-39.

Here is Thursday’s schedule in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic.

AT BOSSIER

Parkway vs. Neville, 3

BTW vs. Richwood, 4:15

Mansfield vs. West Monroe, 5:30

Captain Shreve vs. El Dorado, Ark. 6:45

Benton vs. Warren Easton, 8

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.