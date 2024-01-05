High school girls basketball: Bossier slips past Plain Dealing

The Bossier Lady Kats defeated the Plain Dealing Lady Lions 37-26 Thursday night in Plain Dealing.

Zamarion Carter and Tobiria Washington led Bossier with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tiffani Brown chipped in seven.

Janiya Douglas and Jakayla Douglas scored eight each to lead Plain Dealing. Brianna Newton added six.

The Lady Kats led 17-11 at the half. The Lady Lions rallied in the third, cutting the lead to 23-21 going into the fourth.

Bossier (9-11) hosts Calvary Baptist Tuesday. Plain Dealing (5-13) visits Summerfield Friday.