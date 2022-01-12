High school girls basketball: Bossier takes 1-3A opener; Parkway wins

The Bossier Lady Kats opened District 1-3A play with a 51-26 victory over North Webster Tuesday night in Springhill.

Rikiyah Taylor and Sanaa Brown led the Lady Kats with 16 points each.

After an 0-9 start, Bossier (4-10) has won four of its last five.

In District 1-5A games involving parish teams, Parkway defeated Airline 69-28 at Parkway, Benton fell to Natchitoches Central 43-40 in Natchitoches and Haughton lost to Southwood 48-35 at Haughton.

At Natchitoches Central, Marissa Schoth led Benton (15-7, 2-3) with 14 points.

Ella Kate Malley and Riley Grace Stanford scored 10 each.

Natchitoches Central improved to 12-8 overall and 3-2 in district.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers improved to 19-1 and 5-0 with the victory. The Lady Vikings dropped to 17-8 and 3-2.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs fell to 11-8 and 1-4. Southwood improved to 13-7 and 3-2.