High school girls basketball: Bossier wins 1-3A opener; three 1-5A games postponed

The Bossier Lady Kats opened District 1-3A play Tuesday with a 69-23 rout of the North Webster Lady Knights at Bossier.

In the only District 1-5A games played Tuesday, Haughton fell to Southwood 57-36 at Southwood.

The three other games — Parkway at Airline, Natchitoches Central at Benton and Captain Shreve at Byrd — we’re all postponed.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown led the Lady Kats (3-10) with 27 points. Rikiyah Taylor scored 20.

Both also contributed with their defensive play. Taylor had nine steals and Brown four.

Bossier is scheduled to host Loyola (8-7) Friday. The Lady Flyers opened district play with a 50-13 victory over Green Oaks.

At Southwood, Haughton fell to 7-14 overall and 1-3 in district with the loss. Southwood improved to 16-7 and 3-2.

The Lady Bucs are scheduled to host Natchitoches Central on Friday.