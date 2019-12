The Bossier Lady Kats defeated North Caddo 58-17 in the first round of the Minden Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Kelcee Marshall and Amber Conway led Bossier (8-6) with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Conway also had 11 rebounds.

Sanaa Brown added 11 points.

Marshall and Conway had 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the Lady Kats’ 29-point second quarter.