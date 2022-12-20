High school girls basketball: Branch’s 30 points lift Haughton to victory

Skylar Branch scored 30 points to lead the Haughton Lady Bucs to a 62-48 road victory over Simsboro Tuesday night.

Branch scored 17 in the first half to help Haughton take a 30-20 lead.

Abbie Hooper knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Simsboro’s Ikeia Brown scored 10 of her 24 points in the third to keep her team in the game,

The Lady Bucs led 47-36 after the third quarter. Branch scored nine in the fourth.

Haughton (13-4) plays St. Mary’s at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Cope in the first round of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to North DeSoto 57-35 at home.

The Lady Lions (4-8) visit Lakeside at 6 Thursday.