High school girls basketball: First-round playoff games moved to Sunday

Lingering adverse road conditions caused by the recent winter weather have pushed back three high school girls basketball first-round playoff games involving Bossier Parish teams to Sunday.

In Class 5A, defending state champion and No. 12 seed Benton (13-6) hosts No. 21 Natchitoches Central (11-8) at 4 p.m.

Parkway (16-3), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 29 Live Oak (18-7) at 2. Airline (13-14), the No. 25 seed, visits Hahnville (16-3) at 4.

The Class 1A game between No. 13 Plain Dealing (7-9) and No. 20 Arcadia (5-12) has been tentatively rescheduled for Sunday at 2, principal Sandrina Isaebert said.

The girls playoffs traditionally start on the Thursday after the pairings are announced but that was an impossibility for most teams. A few first-round games in South Louisiana have been played.