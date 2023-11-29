High school girls basketball: Five parish teams notch victories

Five parish teams were winners Tuesday night.

Airline, Benton, Parkway and Haughton all extended winning streaks.

Airline edged Northwood 71-70 at Airline, Benton topped West Monroe 59-33 at Benton, Parkway downed Gibsland-Coleman 66-36 at Gibsland-Coleman and Haughton dropped Saline 54-29 at Haughton.

Also, Plain Dealing defeated North Caddo 54-30 at North Caddo.

Elsewhere, Bossier fell to Ruston at Bossier.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to post their fourth straight victory. Tomya Grider scored with 14 seconds left to give Airline the lead.

Rikiyah Taylor hit four 3-pointers and led the Lady Vikings with 20 points,

Ke’Zyriah Sykes added 13, Paige Marshall 12 and Addi McDowell 11.

Taylor made three of her 3s in the first half as Airline built a 31-23 lead. But Northwood got hot in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Vikings 28-15 to take a 51-46 lead,

Northwood’s Hannah Mouton scored 15 of her 32 points in the quarter. She was 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Airline had balanced scoring in the fourth. Taylor, Marshall and McDowell all had six. Sykes hit a big 3-pointer.

Airline (4-3) is playing in the South Beauregard tournament later this week.

At Benton, Avery Ryan poured in 20 points as the Lady Tigers extended their winning streak to five.

Chloe Bailey added 11 and Taylor Brown nine. Jannah Carter and Kryshna Bostic led a strong defensive effort.

Benton led 18-13 after the first quarter then outscored the Lady Rebels 18-6 in the second.

The Lady Tigers (5-1) are playing in the Denham Springs tournament later this week.

At Gibsland-Coleman, Chloe Larry led Parkway to its fifth straight victory with 22 points.

Dakota Howard had 15. Savannah Wilson chipped in nine. Khia Thomas added seven.

The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start offensively but still led 10-6 after the first quarter.

Larry hit two 3-pointers in the second and Natalia Brown had one. Parkway led 27-15 at the half.

The Lady Panthers scored 24 in the third as they continued to pull away. Parkway was 14-of-15 from the line in the second half.

Next up for the Lady Panthers (5-2) is the Sunday Players Showdown in the Lake tournament hosted by Hamilton Christian in in Lake Charles.

Parkway, the defending non-select Division I champion, plays 2023 select Division I runner-up John Curtis in the first round Thursday at 4 p.m.

At Haughton, nine Lady Bucs scored as Haughton ran its record to 8-0.

Abbie Hooper and Skylar Branch scored 11 each. Shaniya Perkins and Aniya Hill had nine apiece.

Bella Hammond sank two 3-pointers and the Lady Bucs led 19-8 after the first quarter. Haughton cooled off in the second quarter but limited Saline to four points and led 27-12 at the half.

The Lady Bucs are playing in the Quitman tournament later this week.

At North Caddo, Jakayla Douglas led Plain Dealing with 18 points.

Javaria Gilliam scored a career-high 14. Brianna Newton added 13.

Douglas and Gilliam scored nine each in the first half and the Lady Lions led 25-8.

Plain Dealing (3-5) is also in the Quitman tournament.

At Bossier, the Lady Kats had a four-game winning streak snapped. Zamarion Carter hit two 3-pointers and led Bossier with eight points. Ruston improved to 6-1.

The Lady Kats (5-2) are playing in the Delhi tournament later this week.