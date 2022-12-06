High school girls basketball: Four parish 1-5A teams win big

All four Bossier Parish District 1-5A teams won in convincing fashion Tuesday night.

The Parikway Lady Panthers defeated 2021-22 Class 1A state champion Northwood-Lena 68-49 on the road.

The Airline Lady Vikings downed Minden 68-46 in Minden. The Benton Lady Tigers dropped Mansfield 46-27 at Benton.

The Haughton Lady Bucs routed Northwood 67-33 at Northwood.

At Northwood-Lena, Ty’lissa Henderson scored a season-high 18 point to lead Parkway.

Chloe Larry scored 15. Mikaylah Williams had 11, Aniyah Russell eight and Makenna Miles seven.

Parkway (6-4) is playing in the West Ouachita tournament which begins Wednesday.

At Minden, Paige Marshall led Airline with a season-high 19 pints.

Endia Pradier added 16. Tomya Grider and Faith Rush scored 11 and 10, respectively.

The Lady Vikings (9-1) are playing in the Doyline tournament which begins Thursday.

At Benton, Marissa Schoth tallied 14 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Freshman Taylor Martinez scored 11. Maddy Ryan and Tate Sellers added seven each.

Benton led 11-7 after the first quarter then held the Lady Wolverines to two points in the second for a 25-9 halftime lead.

Benton (4-5) is playing in the West Ouachita tournament.

At Northwood, Abbie Hooper poured in a season-high 21 points to lead Haughton.

Bella Hammond scored 16. Skylar Branch, Sara White and Shaniya Perkins all had eight.

The Lady Bucs (8-2) are playing in the Cedar Creek tournament which begins Thursday.