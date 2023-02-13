High school girls basketball: Four parish teams make non-select Division I playoffs; No. 2 seed Parkway receives first-round bye

Four parish teams have qualified for the playoffs.

District 1-5A champion Parkway (22-1 against state schools) is the No. 2 seed in non-select Division I. The Lady Panthers will host the winner between No. 15 Neville (16-8) and No. 18 Hahnville (19-9) next week.

Walker (26-1) is the No. 1 seed in Division I.

Parkway was the Class 5A runner-up last season. This is the first season there are divisions instead of classes in the non-select playoffs.

The LHSAA Executive Committee in June voted to change the definition of a select school. The end result was that many former non-select schools were moved to the select category, achieving a greater balance between the two.

The top 28 teams in the final power ratings in each of the five non-select divisions made the playoffs.

The Benton Lady Tigers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Airline Lady Vikings will all be on the road Thursday in first-round Division I games.

Benton (19-12), the No. 17 seed, is at No. 16 Sulphur (19-8).

Haughton (23-10), the No. 19 seed, will travel to Geismar to take on No. 14 Dutchtown ((21-11).

Airline (18-14), the No. 20 seed, visits No. 13 Destrehan (22-6).