High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek tournament; Benton downs West Monroe

High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek...

The Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the championship game of the Cedar Creek tournament with a 45-25 victory over Quitman Friday in Ruston.

Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers won their second straight game in the West Ouachita tournament, defeating West Monroe 48-36.

Airline suffered only its second loss of the season, dropping a tough 58-56 decision to Byrd in the Doyline tournament.

Haughton (10-2) will play in the Cedar Creek championship game at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Prep played Cedar Creek in the other semifinal.

Abbie Hooper led Haughton with 19 points. Bella Hammond added 11. Sara White chipped in seven.

At West Ouachita, Marisa Schoth scored 19 points to lead Benton. Tate Sellers had 14.

Maddy Ryan added six, Chloe Bailey five and Avery Ryan four.

Benton (6-5) led 25-20 at the half and 41-28 after three quarters.

At Doyline, Paige Marshall lef Airline with 16 points. Endia Pradier added 12 and Faith Rush 10.

Airline’s only other loss was to Dutchtown 55-54 in the Natchitoches Central tournament on Nov. 22,

The Lady Vikings (10-2) host Benton in a District 1-5A opener At 6 Tuesday. Then they get another shot at Byrd (8-2) at 6 Thursday at Byrd.