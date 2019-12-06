High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to finals of own tournament; Benton, Airline, Parkway, Bossier win

The defending champion Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the championship game of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational tournament with a 66-33 victory over the Plain Dealing Lady Lions Thursday night at Haughton Middle School.

Haughton (5-1) will play Northwood (11-2) for the championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Haughton High. The Lady Falcons defeated Haynesville 46-33 in the other semifinal.

Byrd and Lakeside will play for the consolation title at 10 a.m. In semifinal games, Byrd defeated Logansport 57-50 and Lakeside dropped North DeSoto 34-28.

Elsewhere, Benton and Airline knocked off previously undefeated teams in tournaments in South Louisiana.

The Lady Tigers (5-0) edged Baton Rouge Lee 54-52 in the Denham Springs tournament. Lee won all of its first five games by double digits.

The Lady Vikings (5-2) slipped past Iowa 34-33 in the South Beauregard tournament. Iowa dropped to 5-1.

Parkway ran its record to 8-0 with a 62-51 over West Monroe in the Ouachita Parish tournament.

Bossier (6-2) also picked up a win in the Ouachita Parish tournament, defeating Neville 34-32.

At Haughton Middle, three Haughton players scored in double figures against Plain Dealing.

Peni West and Takaiyah Sweeney scored 13 each. Taralyn Sweeney had 12.

Laterrica Stewart led Plain Dealing with nine.

At Denham Springs, Qua Chambers led Benton against Lee with 18 points. She hit a shot with 9 seconds left to give the Lady Tigers the lead.

Jada Anderson added 13 and Alisa Harris nine.

The Lady Tigers trailed 27-24 at the half and 40-37 after three quarters before rallying for the victory.

Chambers led the fourth-quarter charge with nine points. Anderson scored five, and Riley Grace Stanford hit a big 3-pointer.

At South Beauregard, Taaliyah Johnson and Kayla Hampton scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Airline.

The Lady Vikings trailed 14-13 at the half then outscored Iowa 12-6 in the fourth quarter to take a five-point lead.

Hampton scored six and Johnson five in the third. Airline then held off an Iowa rally in the fourth.

In Monroe, Sh’Diamond McKnight and Mikaylah Williams scores 26 and 21 points, respectively, to lead Parkway.

McKnight scored 14 and Williams 10 in the first half as the Lady Panthers built a 26-21 lead.

McKnight added nine more in the third quarter as Parkway outscored West Monroe 21-11. Williams had seven in the fourth.

Sanaa Brown tallied 16 points and Kelcee Marshall added 14 to lead Bossier past Neville.

The Lady Kats led 20-12 at the half and 28-19 after three. Bossier didn’t make a field goal in the fourth but made enough free throws to hold on for the victory.

Brown was 4-of-4 from the line in the fourth and Marshall was 2-for-2.