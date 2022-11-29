High school girls basketball: Haughton, Airline continue fast starts with road victories

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Airline Lady Vikings continued their strong starts to the season with victories Tuesday night.

Haughton downed Haynesville 45-36 at Haynesville, and Airline defeated Northwood 62-21 at Northwood.

At Haynesville, Haughton (5-1) extended its winning streak to three.

The Lady Bucs had balanced scoring. Abbie Hooper had 12 points, Skylar Branch 11 and Bella Hammond 10.

Layla Tell led Haynesville with 21.

At Northwood, Airline (6-1) also had balanced scoring. Endia Pradier led the team with 12 points. Ke’Zyriah Sykes and Faith Rush had 10 each. RiKiyah Taylor chipped in seven.

Next up for Airline is the Quitman tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Parkway’s home game against Gibsland-Coleman was postponed until Dec. 21 because of the threat of severe weather.

The Lady Panthers are headed to Lake Charles for the Showdown in the Lake Tournament hosted by Hamilton Christian. They face Jennings at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.