High school girls basketball: Haughton, Airline post victories

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Airline Lady Vikings won games Monday night.

Haughton defeated Minden 49-39 at home. Airline rolled past Mansfield 56-12 in the City of Lights tournament in Natchitoches.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to Conway, Ark., 78-68 at Conway.

At Haughton, Sara White scored 17 points to lead the Lady Bucs. It was her fourth straight game in double figures to start the season.

Abbie Hooper scored 15.

Brooklyn Jefferson paced Minden (3-3) with 19 points. Travesti Byrd added 11.

Haughton (3-1) hosts Lakeside at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

At Natchitoches, Endia Pradier led Airline (5-0) with 15 points. She also had six steals.

Reagan Amos had seven points and six rebounds. Aniyah Hudson had seven points and five rebounds.

Conway, ranked No. 19 in the nation, was the only team to defeat Parkway in the regular season last season. The Wampus Cats won that game 77-54.

Stanford signee Chloe Clardy led Conway with 33 points.

Parkway (2-1) faces defending Arkansas Class 6A champion North Little Rock at 4 Tuesday.