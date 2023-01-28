High school girls basketball: Haughton, Benton, Parkway, Plain Dealing win district games

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Friday night.

Haughton defeated Airline 42-35 at Haughton, Benton dropped Byrd 43-30 at Byrd at Parkway downed Southwood 76-10 at Parkway.

In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Captain Shreve 70-50 at Shreve.

Parkway (22-5, 10-0) has a two-game lead over Natchitoches Central (17-9, 8-2). They are followed by Haughton (21-8, 7-3), Benton (17-10, 6-4), Byrd (15-9, 4-6), Captain Shreve (11-11, 3-7), Airline (16-12, 2-8) and Southwood (12-13, 0-10).

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing edged Haynesville 43-42 at Plain Dealing.

At Haughton, Skylar Branch and Sara White led the Lady Bucs with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Paige Marshall led Airline with 12.

Both teams got off to slow starts offensively. Marshall scored all seven of Airline’s points in the first quarter and the Lady Vikings led 7-6.

Branch gave the Lady Bucs a spark in the second quarter with seven points and Haughton led 19-13 at the half.

The Lady Bucs extended the lead to eight after three quarters. Haughton struggled at the free throw line in the fourth but made enough to pull out the victory.

Haughton hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday. Airline hosts Captain Shreve.

At Byrd, Chloe Bailey poured in 19 points to lead Benton. She hit one 3-pointer in each quarter.

Benton trailed 11-7 after the first quarter and 22-18 at the half.

The Lady Tigers held the Lady Jackets to four points in the third and rallied for a 29-26 lead.

Bailey scored nine in the fourth quarter. She was 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Marissa Schoth added 11 points. Janiya Vanderpool led Byrd with 17.

Benton hosts Southwood Tuesday.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers’ starters played less than a half. Parkway took a 40-4 lead with 5:30 left in the second quarter. A 35-point lead triggers a running clock and the rest of the game went by quickly.

Chloe Larry led 11 Parkway players who scored with 18 points, all in the first half. She hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with four.

Mikaylah Williams had 13 points. Ty’lissa Henderson and freshman Zara Baker scored 12 each.

Parkway hosts Byrd Tuesday.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions improved to 7-14 overall and 2-5 in district. Plain Dealing visits Homer Tuesday.