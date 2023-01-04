High school girls basketball: Haughton, Benton, Parkway post district victories

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Tuesday night.

Haughton defeated Airline 44-35 at Airline, Benton downed Byrd 50-33 at Benton and Parkway rolled past Southwood 59-10 at Southwood.

At Airline, Haughton rallied from a six-point deficit late in the third quarter. The Lady Bucs avenged a 49-45 loss in the third-place game of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational Saturday.

Skylar Branch led Haughton (16-6, 2-1) with 15 points.

Abbie Hooper scored 11 and Bella Hammond 10. Both hit big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Hooper knocked down hers from about three feet behind the top of the arc. That cut the Lady Vikings’ lead to 28-27 early in the fourth quarter.

Hammond’s 3 gave the Lady Bucs a 30-28 lead with just more than five minutes to play.

After the Lady Vikings tied it at 30, Haughton went on an 8-2 run for a 38-32 lead with 1:45 left,

Airline rallied to with three with just under a minute left. The Lady Vikings then had a chance to cut the lead to one but a baseline jumper wouldn’t fall.

The Lady Bucs hit free throws to pull away after Airline was forced to foul.

Haughton sank 10-of-13 in the fourth quarter. Hooper was 6-of-6.

Faith Rush led Airline (15-6, 1-2) with 10 points. Paige Marshall had eight. Rikiyah Taylor and Addison McDowell scored six each.

Haughton visits Natchitoches Central Friday. Airline is at Captain Shreve.

At Benton, Maddy Ryan and Marissa Schoth led Benton (13-7, 2-1) with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Schoth scored nine in the first half to help the Lady Tigers build a 29-18 lead.

Ryan had 11 in the second half. Danielle Colemon scored six in the game:

Morgan Young led Byrd (12-5, 1-2) with 11 points.

At Southwood, Mikaylah Williams led 10 Parkway players who scored with 18 points.

Chloe Larry scored 14. Makenna Miles had nine,

The Lady Panthers (14-5, 3-0) led 39-2 at the half.

Parkway visits Gibsland-Coleman Wednesday then resumes district play Friday at Byrd. Southwood dropped to 12-6 and 0-3.