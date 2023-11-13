High school girls basketball: Haughton downs Lakeview; tough opening night for other parish teams

Haughton was the only parish team to come away with a victory as the 2023-24 season got underway Monday night.

The Lady Bucs defeated Lakeview 49-39 at Lakeview.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to West Monroe 53-47 at West Monroe, Benton dropped a 65-44 decision to Ruston on the road and Plain Dealing lost to Loyola 64-38 at Loyola.

At Lakeview, Skylar Branch led a balanced Haughton scoring attack with 13 points.

Shaniya Perkins added 10, Abby Hooper and Bella Hammond scored nine each.

The Lady Bucs led 24-21 at the half and 32-31 after three quarters.

Haughton outscored Lakeview 17-8 in the fourth. Branch scored seven points in the quarter. Hooper and Hammond scored four each.

Janiyah Armstrong and Amiyah Marshall led Lakeview with 12 points each.

Haughton visits Homer Tuesday.

At West Monroe, Airline trailed by just 41-37 after three quarters.

Paige Marshall hit five 3-pointers and led the Lady Vikings with 24 points.

Tomya Grider scored eight. Nia Williams hit two 3-pointers.

Mitzariah Minnifield and Markayla Williams led West Monroe with 15 points each.

Airline hosts Ruston Thursday.

At Ruston, Benton got off to a good start offensively but trailed 19-16 after the first quarter. The Lady Bearcats took control in the second quarter with a 15-6 run. They extended the lead to 47-30 after three quarters.

Avery Ryan led Benton with 17 points. Freshman Bella Wiese hit three 3-pointers, including two in the first quarter, and scored 13 points.

Chloe Bailey added eight points.

Jaliyah McWain led Ruston with 22 points.

Benton plays Homer at 6 p.m. Wednesday in The Battle on the Hardwood Class at Parkway.

At Loyola, Plain Dealing trailed by just 25-23 at the half. Loyola went on a 14-4 run in the third quarter.

Brianna Newton led Plain Dealing with 21 points. Jakayla Douglas added 13.

Camilla Alsup led the Lady Flyers with 31 points.

Plain Dealing faces Delhi at 4:30 Wednesday in The Battle on the Hardwood Classic.