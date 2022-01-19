High school girls basketball: Haughton edges Benton; Airline, Parkway win

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Tuesday night.

Haughton edged Benton 50-48 at Haughton, Airline got past Captain Shreve 49-45 at Shreve and Parkway routed Byrd 67-16 at Byrd.

In the other 1-5A game, Southwood defeated Natchitoches Central 56-47 at Southwood.

Parkway (22-2, 7-0) leads second-place Airline (19-8, 5-2) by two games through the first half of district play. Southwood (14-8, 4-3) is third followed by Haughton (13-8, 3-4), Benton (16-8, 3-4), Natchitoches Central (12-10, 3-4), Captain Shreve (10-8, 3-4) and Byrd (11-8, 0-7).

In a District 1-3A game, Bossier fell to Mansfield 63-40 at Bossier.

At Haughton, Dakota Howard and Abbie Hooper scored 12 points each to lead the Lady Bucs.

Benton led 31-25 at the half and 41-35 after three quarters. But Haughton rallied in the fourth.

Averi Phillips hit a big 3-pointer and scored five of her six points. Sara White, who had nine points in the game, was 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Jada Stewart led Benton with 19 points. Marissa Schoth added 12.

Three of the Lady Tigers’ four district losses have been decided by three points or less.

At Captain Shreve, Kori Rice and Kayla Hampton led Airline with 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Paige Marshall had eight points and five rebounds.

The Lady Vikings closed the game with an 8-1 run. Rice started it with two free throws followed by a conventional three-point play.

At Byrd, Mikaylah Williams hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Parkway.

Savannah Wilson added 12 points and Chloe Larry had 11.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown paced the Lady Kats (4-11, 1-2) with 24 points.

Mansfield improved to 8-6 and 1-0.