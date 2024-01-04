High school girls basketball: Haughton holds off Airline; Benton, Parkway win

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-5A games Wednesday night.

Haughton held off Airline 49-40 at Haughton, and Benton rolled past Byrd 57-13 at Byrd.

In a non-district game, the Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Gibsland-Coleman 41-33 at Parkway.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs led 42-23 with about six minutes left in the game.

Airline then went on a 17-0 run to get within 42-40 with 3:10 left.

Skylar Branch ended Haughton’s drought with a baseline jumper with 2:53 left.

The Lady Vikings had several chances to get closer but couldn’t get shots to fall.

Shaniya Perkins made a free throw with 1:00 left to make it 45-40. Abbie Hooper closed the game with four free throws.

Branch and Bella Hammond led Haughton with 15 points each. Perkins finished with 13.

Tomya Grider paced Airline with 10 points. Addi McDowell, Ke’Zyriah Sykes and Rikiyah Taylor all scored nine.

Grider, McDowell and Paige Marshall all hit 3-pointers in the fourth during the Lady Vikings’ run.

Haughton (19-3, 3-0) is tied for first in the district with Parkway. The Lady Bucs host Natchitoches Central Friday.

Airline (14-6, 2-1) hosts Captain Shreve.

At Byrd, eight Benton players scored in the rout.

Chloe Bailey and Bella Wiese scored 11 each. Addison Morris added nine and Taylor Brown eight.

The Lady Tigers led 20-8 after the first quarter and 40-11 at the half.

Benton (12-10, 1-2) hosts Southwood Friday. Byrd dropped to 1-16 and 0-2.

At Parkway, Chloe Larry led the Lady Panthers with 18 points.

Parkway trailed 20-15 at the half then outscored the Lady Bulldogs 15-4 in the third. Zara Baker scored six of her seven points in the quarter.

Dakota Howard had eight points in the game.

Samora Sampson led Gibsland-Coleman (6-11) with 12 points.

Parkway (15-6) resumes district play Friday at home against Byrd.