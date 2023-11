High school girls basketball: Haughton improves to 2-0 with win over Homer

The Haughton Lady Bucs improved to 2-0 with a 51-36 victory over Homer Tuesday night at Homer.

Abbie Hooper led Haughton with 18 points. Skylar Branch added 14.

The Lady Bucs led 25-16 at the half and 42-28 after three quarters.

Hooper scored 12 in the second half. She was 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final two quarters.

Shaniyah Webb led Homer with 10 points.

Haughton is playing in the Saline tournament, which begins Thursday.