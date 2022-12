The Haughton Lady Bucs continued their strong start with a victory over Bossier Monday night at Haughton.

Ten Lady Bucs scored. Bella Hammond led the team with 14 points.

Sara White had seven and Abbie Hooper six.

Haughton (7-2) visits Northwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bossier visits Captain Shreve.

Here is the rest of Tuesday’s schedule.

Airline at Minden, 6

Mansfield at Benton, 6

Bossier at Captain Shreve, 6

Parkway at Northwood-Lena, 6

Riverfield at Providence Classical Academy