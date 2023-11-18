High school girls basketball: Haughton off to 4-0 start; Airline, Bossier win on final day of The Battle

High school girls basketball: Haughton off to 4-0 start; Airline, Bossier...

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Airline Lady Vikings and Bossier Lady Kats all posted victories Saturday.

Haughton is off to a 4-0 start. The Lady Bucs defeated West Ouachita 56-27 in the Saline tournament one day after routing Ruston 46-26 in the round robin event.

Airline gave new Head Coach Tucker Cox his first victory. The Lady Vikings defeated Ouachita Parish 51-50 on the final day of The Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway,

Also in The Battle, Bossier improved to 2-1 under new Head Coach Drake Smith with a 47-44 victory over Loyola.

In other games in The Battle, Plain Dealing lost to Southwood 64-32 and Parkway fell to Huntington 53-38.

At Saline, Skylar Branch led the Lady Bucs against West Ouachita with 21 points.

Branch, who hit three 3-pointers, was one of eight Lady Bucs who scored.

Abbie Hooper and Shaniya Perkins scored seven each.

Haughton trailed 13-12 after the first quarter then outscored the Lady Chiefs 13-0 in the second.

Branch scored 22 against Ruston. She made three 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Lady Bucs outscored the Lady Bearcats 18-7.

Perkins added 10 points and Hooper eight.

Haughton visits Minden Monday at 6 p.m.

At Parkway, Addi McDowell led Airline with 13 points. Ke’Zyriah Sykes added 10 and Tomya Grider eight.

Airline led 24-17 at the half and 41-30 after three quarters. The Lady Vikings held off the Lady Lions’ fourth-quarter rally including some shots in the final seconds.

Airline (1-2) is playing in the City of Lights Classic Monday and Tuesday.

Plain Dealing’s Jakayla Douglas scored 20 against Southwood, continuing her strong start to the season.

Plain Dealing is playing in the Booker T. Washington tournament, which begins Monday.