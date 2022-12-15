High school girls basketball: Haughton, Parkway win district openers

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers opened District 1-5A play with victories Wednesday night.

Haughton defeated Byrd 55-42 at Haughton. Defending champion Parkway downed Natchitoches Central 66-30 in Natchitoches.

At Haughton, four Lady Bucs scored in double figures.

Sara White led the team with 16. Abbie Hooper, Bella Hammond and Skylar Branch all scored 10.

The Lady Bucs led 18-16 at the half and 35-34 after three quarters.

Hooper hit a 3-pointer, sparking a 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter.

Byrd made a 3 to get within five. After a technical foul was called on Haughton, the Lady Jackets had a chance to cut the lead again but couldn’t take advantage.

White then scored inside and was fouled. She missed the free throw but Hammond got the rebound and scored to put the Lady Bucs back on top by eight.

Haughton was 9-of-11 from the free throw line in the final 2:10

Janiya Vanderpool led Byrd (8-3), which had a five-game winning streak snapped, with 22 points.

Haughton (11-3) visits Benton at 6 p.m. Saturday.

At Natchitoches Central, Mikaylah Williams scored 19 of her 26 points in the first half as Parkway rolled to a 37-18 lead.

Williams hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and scored 15 points.

Chloe Larry added eight points. Ty’lissa Henderson and Makenna Miles had seven each.

Akeelah Wade led Natchitoches Central (7-4) with 12 points.

Parkway (7-4) hosts Captain Shreve at 6 Friday.